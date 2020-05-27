8323 Riverdale Ln

Amenities

BELLA TRAE does not accept roommates for this community. Check out the beautiful Sophia floor plan in the great Resort Community of Bella Trae. With over 2000 square ft of living space, enjoy the townhome style condominium with an attached 2 car garage. On the first floor you will find an open floor plan with living/dining, large kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite, all appliances,a laundry, a half bath and a large screened in lanai as well as a spacious master and master bath. On the second floor there are 2 more bedrooms and an office. Bella Trae is a Resort Style Gated Community with recently remodeled 12,500 sq ft Clubhouse, featuring a heated pool, well equipped gym, media center, game room and putting greens. The HOA also provide basic cable! Located just minutes from all area Theme Parks, with easy access to I-4, Champion Gate Publix, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping. Come enjoy the life you deserve