Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

8323 Riverdale Ln

8323 Riverdale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8323 Riverdale Ln, Polk County, FL 33837

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
garage
media room
BELLA TRAE does not accept roommates for this community. Check out the beautiful Sophia floor plan in the great Resort Community of Bella Trae. With over 2000 square ft of living space, enjoy the townhome style condominium with an attached 2 car garage. On the first floor you will find an open floor plan with living/dining, large kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite, all appliances,a laundry, a half bath and a large screened in lanai as well as a spacious master and master bath. On the second floor there are 2 more bedrooms and an office. Bella Trae is a Resort Style Gated Community with recently remodeled 12,500 sq ft Clubhouse, featuring a heated pool, well equipped gym, media center, game room and putting greens. The HOA also provide basic cable! Located just minutes from all area Theme Parks, with easy access to I-4, Champion Gate Publix, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping. Come enjoy the life you deserve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have any available units?
8323 Riverdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 8323 Riverdale Ln have?
Some of 8323 Riverdale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 Riverdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Riverdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Riverdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8323 Riverdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Riverdale Ln offers parking.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8323 Riverdale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8323 Riverdale Ln has a pool.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 8323 Riverdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8323 Riverdale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Riverdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Riverdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
