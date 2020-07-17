Amenities
764 Chelsea Dr - 764 Chelsea Dr Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse in Legacy Park -Davenport!! Furnished. - Beautiful and cozy townhouse in Legacy Park in Davenport! This spacious Townhome has a large kitchen with a bar overlooking the family room and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites, both with a full-size bathroom and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to the community pool!
Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
$250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.
$1,200.00 Monthly Rent
$1,200.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
