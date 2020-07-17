All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

764 Chelsea Dr

764 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

764 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL 33897

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
764 Chelsea Dr - 764 Chelsea Dr Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse in Legacy Park -Davenport!! Furnished. - Beautiful and cozy townhouse in Legacy Park in Davenport! This spacious Townhome has a large kitchen with a bar overlooking the family room and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites, both with a full-size bathroom and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to the community pool!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
$250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.

$1,200.00 Monthly Rent
$1,200.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE4199039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Chelsea Dr have any available units?
764 Chelsea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 764 Chelsea Dr have?
Some of 764 Chelsea Dr's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Chelsea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
764 Chelsea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Chelsea Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Chelsea Dr is pet friendly.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr offer parking?
No, 764 Chelsea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Chelsea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr have a pool?
Yes, 764 Chelsea Dr has a pool.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr have accessible units?
No, 764 Chelsea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 Chelsea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Chelsea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Chelsea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
