764 Chelsea Dr - 764 Chelsea Dr Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse in Legacy Park -Davenport!! Furnished. - Beautiful and cozy townhouse in Legacy Park in Davenport! This spacious Townhome has a large kitchen with a bar overlooking the family room and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites, both with a full-size bathroom and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to the community pool!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

$250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.



$1,200.00 Monthly Rent

$1,200.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE4199039)