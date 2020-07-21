327 TANAGER STREET

Amenities
New construction home ready for new tenants. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage. Home offers kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, eat in space, and breakfast bar that opens to the living/dining room combo. Wood laminate flooring in common areas and bathrooms, Bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with shower stall. Hall bathroom as a tub/shower combo. Located in Haines City nearby to shops and restaurants and easy access to I-4 for commuting.