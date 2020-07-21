All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 327 TANAGER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
327 TANAGER STREET
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

327 TANAGER STREET

327 Tanager St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

327 Tanager St, Polk County, FL 33844

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction home ready for new tenants. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage. Home offers kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, eat in space, and breakfast bar that opens to the living/dining room combo. Wood laminate flooring in common areas and bathrooms, Bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with shower stall. Hall bathroom as a tub/shower combo. Located in Haines City nearby to shops and restaurants and easy access to I-4 for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 TANAGER STREET have any available units?
327 TANAGER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 327 TANAGER STREET have?
Some of 327 TANAGER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 TANAGER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
327 TANAGER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 TANAGER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 327 TANAGER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 327 TANAGER STREET offers parking.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 TANAGER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET have a pool?
No, 327 TANAGER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET have accessible units?
No, 327 TANAGER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 TANAGER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 TANAGER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 TANAGER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida