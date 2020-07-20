324 Hartwell Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is nestled on a quiet street with a fenced in yard for privacy! Tile and laminate flooring throughout the entire house, A Full set of appliances including washer / dryer. A two car garage and a warm welcoming foyer. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. There are 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, Master has a separate shower and a garden tub. There is a screened in porch on the back to enjoy the Florida outdoors. Brand new air conditioning unit installed within the last 6 months will help with your energy costs. Nice size back yard. This home is convenient to shopping, dining, attractions and major highways. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com