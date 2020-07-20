All apartments in Polk County
324 Hartwell Ln
324 Hartwell Ln

324 Hartwell Lane · No Longer Available
324 Hartwell Lane, Polk County, FL 33897
Florida Pines

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location!! Location !! Location !!

This home is nestled on a quiet street with a fenced in yard for privacy! Tile and laminate flooring throughout the entire house, A Full set of appliances including washer / dryer. A two car garage and a warm welcoming foyer. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. There are 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, Master has a separate shower and a garden tub. There is a screened in porch on the back to enjoy the Florida outdoors. Brand new air conditioning unit installed within the last 6 months will help with your energy costs. Nice size back yard. This home is convenient to shopping, dining, attractions and major highways. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Hartwell Ln have any available units?
324 Hartwell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 324 Hartwell Ln have?
Some of 324 Hartwell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Hartwell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
324 Hartwell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Hartwell Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Hartwell Ln is pet friendly.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 324 Hartwell Ln offers parking.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Hartwell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln have a pool?
No, 324 Hartwell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln have accessible units?
No, 324 Hartwell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Hartwell Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Hartwell Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Hartwell Ln has units with air conditioning.
