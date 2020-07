Amenities

air conditioning microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

one bedroom one living room , REFREGERATORE , portable top stove , microwave , convection oven , central AC

pplication fee is not refundable incase of applicant not approved

application is on line , rent is online , deposit , lease fee , lease and keys at the office

please contact us before submitting application