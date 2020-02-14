All apartments in Poinciana
607 LLAMA DRIVE

Location

607 Llama Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Enjoy this never lived in Brand new Home for yeard to come with your family.
This property offers a great open layout. Ceramic tile throughout. New Stainless steel appliances.
Hurry this won't last on the market !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have any available units?
607 LLAMA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have?
Some of 607 LLAMA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 LLAMA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
607 LLAMA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 LLAMA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 607 LLAMA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 607 LLAMA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 LLAMA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 607 LLAMA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 607 LLAMA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 LLAMA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 LLAMA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 LLAMA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

