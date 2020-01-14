All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

602 Bobcat Lane POLK

602 Bobcat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Bobcat Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 602 Bobcat Lane Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 602 Bobcat Lane Kissimmee, Fl. 34759. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West, Take the FL-535 exit, EXIT 68, toward Kissimmee/Lake Buena Vista, Turn left onto State Road 535/FL-535, Turn right onto N Poinciana Blvd, Turn right onto Pleasant Hill Rd, Turn left onto Marigold Ave, Turn left onto Coyote Rd., Take the 1st left onto Bobcat Ln,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have any available units?
602 Bobcat Lane POLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 602 Bobcat Lane POLK currently offering any rent specials?
602 Bobcat Lane POLK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Bobcat Lane POLK pet-friendly?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK offer parking?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK does not offer parking.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have a pool?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK does not have a pool.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have accessible units?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Bobcat Lane POLK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Bobcat Lane POLK has units with air conditioning.

