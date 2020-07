Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing today for this charming, well-maintained home in Poinciana Village, Florida.

This home features an open floor plan with a large, fully fenced in backyard. Best of all, there is NO CARPET! Washer and dryer included.

Available June 5, 2020.