Poinciana, FL
237 Elm Court
237 Elm Court

237 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

237 Elm Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH HOME in POINCIANA!!! - BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH 1150 Sqft. HOME in POINCIANA!!!

~~ Never lived before!
~~ Several models available!
~~ Be the first one to live in this homes!

You may be qualified to apply for this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house and be the first person ever living in this new home and start a new life.

Call to schedule a showing with Moe today...(407) 784-4495

To APPLY:
We recommend visiting the home prior to applying, as $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable.

Move in CHARGES:
Rent : $1390
Security Deposit : $1390
650+ Credit Score: 1st month, Security Deposit
650- Credit Score: 1st month, Last Month, Security Deposit

PET FEE: $250 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets, up to 50 lbs. each.

Call Moe (407) 784-4495 to schedule a showing today!

How to QUALIFY:
1-Receiving a minimum of 3x the monthly rent in net income pay
2-Good rental history
3-Submit to background checks
4-No felonies, fraud or domestic violence charges
5-No eviction history, rent collection issues or utility bills in collections
6-Home does not support Section 8 Housing

(RLNE4659271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Elm Court have any available units?
237 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 237 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
237 Elm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 237 Elm Court offer parking?
No, 237 Elm Court does not offer parking.
Does 237 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 237 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 237 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 237 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Elm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Elm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
