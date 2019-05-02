237 Elm Court

Amenities
BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH HOME in POINCIANA!!! - BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH 1150 Sqft. HOME in POINCIANA!!!
~~ Never lived before!
~~ Several models available!
~~ Be the first one to live in this homes!
You may be qualified to apply for this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house and be the first person ever living in this new home and start a new life.
Call to schedule a showing with Moe today...(407) 784-4495
To APPLY:
We recommend visiting the home prior to applying, as $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable.
Move in CHARGES:
Rent : $1390
Security Deposit : $1390
650+ Credit Score: 1st month, Security Deposit
650- Credit Score: 1st month, Last Month, Security Deposit
PET FEE: $250 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets, up to 50 lbs. each.
How to QUALIFY:
1-Receiving a minimum of 3x the monthly rent in net income pay
2-Good rental history
3-Submit to background checks
4-No felonies, fraud or domestic violence charges
5-No eviction history, rent collection issues or utility bills in collections
6-Home does not support Section 8 Housing
(RLNE4659271)