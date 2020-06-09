All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 9 2020

2322 Palm Tree Drive

2322 Palm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Palm Tree Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A great place to call home for the active adult! Solivita is a gated retirement community of 55 + surrounded by beautiful golf courses and Florida scenery. Shopping, restaurants, and the quaint stores in the village like town area of Solivita will surely make you think you have found paradise. Hospital and shopping is just a short drive away. This spacious and beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes completely furnished,all you need is your suitcase & groceries. Open split floor plan with walk in closets and large rooms. Screened in patio overlooking pond to enjoy the Florida sunsets. Grounds maintenance, basic cable and also access to all the amenities are included in rent.

Solivita HOA application required along with $50 fee to ensure age qualification. Could take up to a week to process

Available NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have any available units?
2322 Palm Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 2322 Palm Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Palm Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Palm Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Palm Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Palm Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
