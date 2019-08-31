All apartments in Poinciana
1113 DONCASTER COURT
Last updated August 31 2019

1113 DONCASTER COURT

1113 Doncaster Court · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Doncaster Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home located in neighborhood 1 in the Osceola County section of Poinciana. This spacious home features volume ceilings, both a living and family area each with sliding glass doors opening up onto the patio, upgraded light fixtures and ceilings fans, upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas and ceramic tile in the bath rooms. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel side by side refrigerator and smooth top range, double stainless sink, crown molded cabinetry and a tiled backsplash. The master suite features a volume ceiling, laminate wood flooring, walk in closet and adjoining bath room with granite counter top and upgraded mirror. The guest bed rooms are located on the other side of the home and share a bath room, again with granite a counter top and upgraded mirror. There is a spacious attached 2 car garage and partially fenced ample sized yard with patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have any available units?
1113 DONCASTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have?
Some of 1113 DONCASTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 DONCASTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1113 DONCASTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 DONCASTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1113 DONCASTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1113 DONCASTER COURT offers parking.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 DONCASTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have a pool?
No, 1113 DONCASTER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 1113 DONCASTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 DONCASTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 DONCASTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 DONCASTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
