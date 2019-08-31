1113 DONCASTER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home located in neighborhood 1 in the Osceola County section of Poinciana. This spacious home features volume ceilings, both a living and family area each with sliding glass doors opening up onto the patio, upgraded light fixtures and ceilings fans, upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas and ceramic tile in the bath rooms. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel side by side refrigerator and smooth top range, double stainless sink, crown molded cabinetry and a tiled backsplash. The master suite features a volume ceiling, laminate wood flooring, walk in closet and adjoining bath room with granite counter top and upgraded mirror. The guest bed rooms are located on the other side of the home and share a bath room, again with granite a counter top and upgraded mirror. There is a spacious attached 2 car garage and partially fenced ample sized yard with patio