All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 604 W DEVANE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
604 W DEVANE STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

604 W DEVANE STREET

604 West Devane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

604 West Devane Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a sparkling pool and patio space, this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living area is bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite countertops, coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 W DEVANE STREET have any available units?
604 W DEVANE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W DEVANE STREET have?
Some of 604 W DEVANE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W DEVANE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 W DEVANE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W DEVANE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 W DEVANE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 604 W DEVANE STREET offer parking?
No, 604 W DEVANE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 604 W DEVANE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W DEVANE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W DEVANE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 604 W DEVANE STREET has a pool.
Does 604 W DEVANE STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 W DEVANE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W DEVANE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 W DEVANE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa