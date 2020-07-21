2 bedroom 1 bath home. Quiet home sits on large lot with exterior storage building. Living room and dining rooms feature tile floors and open to kitchen. Kitchen features large pantry with stack-able washer and dryer. Front covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
What amenities does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have?
Some of 602 N JOHNSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 N JOHNSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
602 N JOHNSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.