All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 602 N JOHNSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
602 N JOHNSON STREET
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

602 N JOHNSON STREET

602 North Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

602 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home. Quiet home sits on large lot with exterior storage building. Living room and dining rooms feature tile floors and open to kitchen. Kitchen features large pantry with stack-able washer and dryer. Front covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have any available units?
602 N JOHNSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have?
Some of 602 N JOHNSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 N JOHNSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
602 N JOHNSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 N JOHNSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 602 N JOHNSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET offer parking?
No, 602 N JOHNSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 N JOHNSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have a pool?
No, 602 N JOHNSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 602 N JOHNSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 602 N JOHNSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 N JOHNSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlant City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Plant City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg