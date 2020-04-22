All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 4607 Eastwind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
4607 Eastwind Dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

4607 Eastwind Dr

4607 Eastwind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4607 Eastwind Drive, Plant City, FL 33566

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Great 2/2 house for rent in Plant City! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Plant City. Recently painted, tile flooring throughout, and off street parking. Nice quiet neighborhood, with a community park, and close to I-4. Pets accepted upon owner approval. Security deposit based on credit score.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty
To schedule a showing please call,
813-321-0166

(RLNE3890585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Eastwind Dr have any available units?
4607 Eastwind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Eastwind Dr have?
Some of 4607 Eastwind Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Eastwind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Eastwind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Eastwind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 Eastwind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4607 Eastwind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Eastwind Dr offers parking.
Does 4607 Eastwind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Eastwind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Eastwind Dr have a pool?
No, 4607 Eastwind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Eastwind Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 4607 Eastwind Dr has accessible units.
Does 4607 Eastwind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Eastwind Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa