4607 Eastwind Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Great 2/2 house for rent in Plant City! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Plant City. Recently painted, tile flooring throughout, and off street parking. Nice quiet neighborhood, with a community park, and close to I-4. Pets accepted upon owner approval. Security deposit based on credit score.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



Palm Island Realty

To schedule a showing please call,

813-321-0166



(RLNE3890585)