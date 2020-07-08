All apartments in Plant City
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:50 PM

411 Abigail Road

411 Abigail Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 Abigail Road, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with plenty of spacious rooms and updated features. Large open living/ dining room housed together with tiled flooring running through out all and into the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom is roomy with it's good sized closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, one car garage, fenced in back yard and a huge enclosed screened lanai with a second, separate section to the lanai.
www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Abigail Road have any available units?
411 Abigail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Abigail Road have?
Some of 411 Abigail Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Abigail Road currently offering any rent specials?
411 Abigail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Abigail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Abigail Road is pet friendly.
Does 411 Abigail Road offer parking?
Yes, 411 Abigail Road offers parking.
Does 411 Abigail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Abigail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Abigail Road have a pool?
No, 411 Abigail Road does not have a pool.
Does 411 Abigail Road have accessible units?
No, 411 Abigail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Abigail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Abigail Road has units with dishwashers.

