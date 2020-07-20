303 Sugar Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

MOVE IN BY MARCH 20TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Plant City is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Strawberry Crest High School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/794058 www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.