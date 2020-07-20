All apartments in Plant City
303 Sugar Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 Sugar Creek Drive

303 Sugar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Sugar Creek Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
MOVE IN BY MARCH 20TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Plant City is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Strawberry Crest High School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/794058 www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have any available units?
303 Sugar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have?
Some of 303 Sugar Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Sugar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Sugar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Sugar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Sugar Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Sugar Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Sugar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Sugar Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Sugar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Sugar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Sugar Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
