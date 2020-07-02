All apartments in Plant City
1806 VIA PALERMO STREET
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:45 AM

1806 VIA PALERMO STREET

1806 Via Palermo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Via Palermo Street, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply stunning, ideal Family home with Bonus Room in an ideal location includes everything on the checklist including Fenced yard and screened patio. Amazing Value at this price! Entertain and enjoy family & friends in this ideal floor plan with the oversized living room that opens to the kitchen with 10 foot ceilings for an open, airy feeling. There is also a large dining room for special dinners to include everyone with a gorgeous window. The kids will love having their own upstairs bonus room to have their own space, complete with a large bedroom and full bathroom. The master bedroom suite is a generous size complete with large master bath with garden tub for soaking after a long day and huge walk in closet. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a gas range ideal for cooking. This home has been well taken care of and ready for a new family to enjoy. Located conveniently near shopping and restaurants with a very low HOA. Call for your tour of this home while its available - homes like this sell fast! Lease purchase is also an option with this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have any available units?
1806 VIA PALERMO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have?
Some of 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1806 VIA PALERMO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET offers parking.
Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have a pool?
No, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 VIA PALERMO STREET has units with dishwashers.

