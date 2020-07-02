1806 VIA PALERMO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Simply stunning, ideal Family home with Bonus Room in an ideal location includes everything on the checklist including Fenced yard and screened patio. Amazing Value at this price! Entertain and enjoy family & friends in this ideal floor plan with the oversized living room that opens to the kitchen with 10 foot ceilings for an open, airy feeling. There is also a large dining room for special dinners to include everyone with a gorgeous window. The kids will love having their own upstairs bonus room to have their own space, complete with a large bedroom and full bathroom. The master bedroom suite is a generous size complete with large master bath with garden tub for soaking after a long day and huge walk in closet. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a gas range ideal for cooking. This home has been well taken care of and ready for a new family to enjoy. Located conveniently near shopping and restaurants with a very low HOA. Call for your tour of this home while its available - homes like this sell fast! Lease purchase is also an option with this home