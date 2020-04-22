All apartments in Plant City
1317 East Church Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

1317 East Church Street

1317 East Church Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1317 East Church Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

This Plant City home features 4 large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Enclosed front porch, Central AC, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans and laminate flooring throughout are just some of the features this house has to offer. This home also has a large fenced in backyard.

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 East Church Street have any available units?
1317 East Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 East Church Street have?
Some of 1317 East Church Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 East Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 East Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 East Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 East Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 1317 East Church Street offer parking?
No, 1317 East Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 East Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 East Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 East Church Street have a pool?
No, 1317 East Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 East Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 East Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 East Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 East Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
