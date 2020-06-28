1303 Ferrell St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3/1.5 house in Plant City! - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom in Plant City! It is over 1,200 square feet and is close to I-4 and the famous strawberry hut of Plant City! Do not miss out on this great rental call today!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5080823)