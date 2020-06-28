All apartments in Plant City
1303 Ferrell St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1303 Ferrell St

1303 North Ferrell Street · No Longer Available
Plant City
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1303 North Ferrell Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/1.5 house in Plant City! - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom in Plant City! It is over 1,200 square feet and is close to I-4 and the famous strawberry hut of Plant City! Do not miss out on this great rental call today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5080823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Ferrell St have any available units?
1303 Ferrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Ferrell St have?
Some of 1303 Ferrell St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Ferrell St currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Ferrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Ferrell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Ferrell St is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Ferrell St offer parking?
No, 1303 Ferrell St does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Ferrell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Ferrell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Ferrell St have a pool?
No, 1303 Ferrell St does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Ferrell St have accessible units?
Yes, 1303 Ferrell St has accessible units.
Does 1303 Ferrell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Ferrell St does not have units with dishwashers.
