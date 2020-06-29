1302 E. Church St - 1302 Church

Amenities
4BR/ 1BA Plant City Home with Laminate Wood Floors, Fresh Paint on the Inside and Out, Updated Appliances....All This Home Really Needs is You! - 4BR/ 1BA Plant City Home with Laminate Wood Floors, Fresh Paint on the Inside and Out, Updated Appliances....All This Home Really Needs is You! HUGE 2 Car Garage Built with the Enthusiast or Collector in Mind. Sitting at the End of a Quiet Dead End Road, This Beautiful Plant City Home is Very Pet Friendly... (Breed Specific)
No Application Fee!!
Call NOW for a Showing! 813.325.8413
NO APPLICATION FEE!
Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU QUALIFY!
Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY
**Call NOW for a Showing!** 813-325-8413
(RLNE4325036)