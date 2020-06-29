All apartments in Plant City
1302 E. Church St - 1302 Church
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1302 E. Church St - 1302 Church

1302 East Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 East Church Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BR/ 1BA Plant City Home with Laminate Wood Floors, Fresh Paint on the Inside and Out, Updated Appliances....All This Home Really Needs is You! - 4BR/ 1BA Plant City Home with Laminate Wood Floors, Fresh Paint on the Inside and Out, Updated Appliances....All This Home Really Needs is You! HUGE 2 Car Garage Built with the Enthusiast or Collector in Mind. Sitting at the End of a Quiet Dead End Road, This Beautiful Plant City Home is Very Pet Friendly... (Breed Specific)

No Application Fee!!

Call NOW for a Showing! 813.325.8413
NO APPLICATION FEE!

Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU QUALIFY!

Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY

**Call NOW for a Showing!** 813-325-8413

(RLNE4325036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

