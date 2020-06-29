All apartments in Plant City
1204 North Maryland Avenue

1204 North Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 North Maryland Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1204 North Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1204 North Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 North Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 North Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 North Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1204 North Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 North Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1204 North Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 North Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 North Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 North Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 North Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

