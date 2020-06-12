/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinewood, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1280 NW 116th St
1280 Northwest 116th Street, Pinewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful stylish fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house for rent on a quiet non-transitory street. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors throughout the house, and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Pinewood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
195 NW 103rd St
195 Northwest 103rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
COMING SOON ! AVAILABLE JULY 2020 Beautiful and very Spacious home with Pool, Wood Deck and many amenities. Located on a 12,200 sq ft corner lot in Miami Shores.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2056 sqft
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue Apt #10323, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
65 NE 95th St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
46 NW 98th St
46 Northwest 98th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1784 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a showing of this spacious modern single family home in the sought after Miami Shores area. Home includes modern appliances, tiled floors and spacious living areas.
Last updated April 28 at 10:16am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2140 NW 100th St
2140 NW 100th St, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
**REQUIREMENTS: THREE months to move in (First month + 2 Security Deposits). MUST fill out an online application that checks credit, background, and employment. PLEASE EXCUSE PHOTOS we are currently painting the property. HUGE fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
415 NW 84th St
415 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
Big 4/2 with private back yard. Close to I-95 and Miami Beach.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Results within 5 miles of Pinewood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
City Center
70 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
