Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2909 LICHEN LANE

2909 Lichen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 3. The living/dining/kitchen is on the 1st floor with the 2 bedrooms and full bath is on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have any available units?
2909 LICHEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2909 LICHEN LANE have?
Some of 2909 LICHEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 LICHEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2909 LICHEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 LICHEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2909 LICHEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2909 LICHEN LANE offers parking.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 LICHEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have a pool?
No, 2909 LICHEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2909 LICHEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 LICHEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 LICHEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 LICHEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
