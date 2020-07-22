All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2256 Spanish Dr #22

2256 Spanish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2256 Spanish Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
On Top of The World- NEWLY UPDATED - If you are looking for a beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a nice 55+ community and a great central location....look no further. This unit is on the ground floor with parking right out front.

A brand new kitchen awaits you with custom cabinets, solid surface counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
New flooring throughout, freshly painted in neutral colors, new blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures etc. This unit also contains a washer and dryer.

Relax and grill on the rear patio or take your pup to the private community dog park. Go swimming, hit the gym, walk the paved trail or launch your canoe with canoe/kayak storage located right at the lake.

On Top of the World is less than 5 minutes to Countryside Mall, Whole Foods, PF Changs, Dillards, Macys, Lowes, Total Wine, Kohls and more. Downtown Dunedin just 10 minutes, 15 minutes to beaches and only 20 minutes to Tampa International.

On Top of The World also has 24 hour gated security.

This central location is hard to beat. We expect this awesome condo wont be available very long...make your move now!

(RLNE5169195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have any available units?
2256 Spanish Dr #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have?
Some of 2256 Spanish Dr #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Spanish Dr #22 currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Spanish Dr #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Spanish Dr #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 is pet friendly.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 offers parking.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have a pool?
Yes, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 has a pool.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have accessible units?
No, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 Spanish Dr #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 Spanish Dr #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
