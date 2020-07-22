2256 Spanish Dr #22

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

On Top of The World- NEWLY UPDATED - If you are looking for a beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a nice 55+ community and a great central location....look no further. This unit is on the ground floor with parking right out front.



A brand new kitchen awaits you with custom cabinets, solid surface counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

New flooring throughout, freshly painted in neutral colors, new blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures etc. This unit also contains a washer and dryer.



Relax and grill on the rear patio or take your pup to the private community dog park. Go swimming, hit the gym, walk the paved trail or launch your canoe with canoe/kayak storage located right at the lake.



On Top of the World is less than 5 minutes to Countryside Mall, Whole Foods, PF Changs, Dillards, Macys, Lowes, Total Wine, Kohls and more. Downtown Dunedin just 10 minutes, 15 minutes to beaches and only 20 minutes to Tampa International.



On Top of The World also has 24 hour gated security.



This central location is hard to beat. We expect this awesome condo wont be available very long...make your move now!



(RLNE5169195)