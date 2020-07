Amenities

patio / balcony pool pool table tennis court hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pool table hot tub tennis court

55+ COMMUNITY. THIS LOVELY UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, ALSO SEASONAL. MANY AMENITIES. YOU WILL ENJOY SITTING OUTSIDE ON THE OPEN BALCONY OR WATCH THE SUN SET FROM THE FISHING PIER OR EVEN STROLL ALONG LAKE ARBOR ON ONE OF THE WALKING TRAILS. TWO POOLS (ONE HEATED), INDOOR HOT TUB, BILLIARDS ROOM, SHUFFLEBOARD, TENNIS, SHOWS, DANCES, BINGO, CARD ROOMS. LOTS TO DO AT ON TOP OF THE WORLD!!!