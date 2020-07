Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Cherie Kelly - 727-451-7780

3 bed 2 bath SFH in Lake Citrus Park is newly painted. This home includes living room, seperate dining room and large eat in kitchen. Split floor plan with a great fence back yard with deck to enjoy our Florida weather. Great location only a few houses from the lake view now won't last long.