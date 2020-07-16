2003 Greenbriar Blvd #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

FUTURE 2019 CONDO- One Bed One Bath 2nd Floor Condo Unit in Clearwater - This One Bedroom One Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo Unit is conveniently located in the quiet Greenbriar Club Condo Development. Centrally located less than two-miles from Westfield Countryside mall and other shopping, this unit will not last! Apply Now!



**This unit is within a condominium association and will require application & approval for both Siesta Coast Capital, and the condo association prior to move in.



**View all our available units at: www.siestacoastcapital.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464915)