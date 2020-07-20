11555 116TH AVENUE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Seminole Location. Quiet quaint neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Located near Pinellas Trail, tons of GREAT Shopping & Dining options at -newer- Seminole City Center, Studio Movie Grill & MANY other nearby establishments! This unit is ready to be rented & immediately moved into. It has been thoughtfully remodeled with all brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, modern track lighting fixtures, new doors and windows, new bathroom, and is in perfect condition. This home is part of a triplex but is located around the side of the building... separate from the other two entrances for a more private entrance from your own yard & driveway. It's owned by one amazing & attentive Landlord, in an area that rentals don't come up often OR stay available for very long when they do! Get this one before it's too late!!!