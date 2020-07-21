11323 142nd Way

Call Cherie Kelly 727-451-7780 Oakhurst Acres 3 bed 2 bath single family home. This home is open concept and is spacious & bright. New paint & flooring throughout. The kitchen offer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and updated bathroom. This home offers a family room with a view of the spacious fenced back yard. This home offers a great neighborhood in the Seminole school district. Close to parks and beaches. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
