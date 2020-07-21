All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

11323 142nd Way

11323 142nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

11323 142nd Way, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Cherie Kelly 727-451-7780 Oakhurst Acres 3 bed 2 bath single family home. This home is open concept and is spacious & bright. New paint & flooring throughout. The kitchen offer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and updated bathroom. This home offers a family room with a view of the spacious fenced back yard. This home offers a great neighborhood in the Seminole school district. Close to parks and beaches. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11323 142nd Way have any available units?
11323 142nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 11323 142nd Way have?
Some of 11323 142nd Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11323 142nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
11323 142nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11323 142nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 11323 142nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 11323 142nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 11323 142nd Way offers parking.
Does 11323 142nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11323 142nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11323 142nd Way have a pool?
No, 11323 142nd Way does not have a pool.
Does 11323 142nd Way have accessible units?
No, 11323 142nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11323 142nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11323 142nd Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11323 142nd Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11323 142nd Way has units with air conditioning.
