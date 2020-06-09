12825 SW 77th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan. Guest house features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a walk-in closet and a full outdoor summer kitchen with a pantry, ice maker and wine cooler. Home is surrounded by a large backyard, a resort style pool and an expansive covered area for outdoor entertaining. Exterior features 2 electric gates & circular driveway that fits 4 extra cars. Partial furniture and artwork can be negotiated to stay as well.