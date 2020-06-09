All apartments in Pinecrest
12825 SW 77th Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:55 AM

12825 SW 77th Ave

12825 Southwest 77th Avenue · (786) 853-0060
Location

12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan. Guest house features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a walk-in closet and a full outdoor summer kitchen with a pantry, ice maker and wine cooler. Home is surrounded by a large backyard, a resort style pool and an expansive covered area for outdoor entertaining. Exterior features 2 electric gates & circular driveway that fits 4 extra cars. Partial furniture and artwork can be negotiated to stay as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have any available units?
12825 SW 77th Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12825 SW 77th Ave have?
Some of 12825 SW 77th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 SW 77th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12825 SW 77th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 SW 77th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12825 SW 77th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave offer parking?
No, 12825 SW 77th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12825 SW 77th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12825 SW 77th Ave has a pool.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12825 SW 77th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 SW 77th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 SW 77th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 SW 77th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
