12619 SW 78th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES. FEATURES PRIVATE ROAD ENTRY A RUSTIC MASSIVE YARD WITH HEATED OVERSIZED POOL, JACUZZI, POND WITH WATERFALL, AND A BEAUTIFUL GARDEN. IMPECCABLE FINISHES THAT INCLUDE TRIANGULAR SKYLIGHTS, BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. THE RAISED GROUND FLOOR HAS AN OPEN FLOOR LOUNGE, DINING ROOM, A SEPARATE AREA HOLDING 2 BEDROOMS, 1and 1/2 BATHROOMS, AND GAME ROOM. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS AN ADDITIONAL MASTER BEDROOM, WITH BATHROOM, LARGE LOUNGE/HOME CINEMA, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DIRECT ACCESS TO TWO CAR GARAGE. THE UPPER FLOOR IS ENTIRELY DEDICATED TO MASTER BEDROOM, WHICH FEATURES ITS OWN BATHROOM AND SPACIOUS DRESSING ROOM.