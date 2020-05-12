6154 BALBOA DRIVE

Amenities

NW ORLANDO - ROBINSWOOD - REMODELED 3BR HOME - Check out this remodeled 3BR/1.5BA home. Beautiful new flooring throughout, granite counter tops with white cabinets and black appliances. Completely remodeled baths. Spacious floor plan. Huge fenced in backyard with storage shed. Convenient Location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



