6154 BALBOA DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

6154 BALBOA DRIVE

6154 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6154 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - ROBINSWOOD - REMODELED 3BR HOME - Check out this remodeled 3BR/1.5BA home. Beautiful new flooring throughout, granite counter tops with white cabinets and black appliances. Completely remodeled baths. Spacious floor plan. Huge fenced in backyard with storage shed. Convenient Location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2071 or email mc1-00620@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5425167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
6154 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 6154 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6154 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6154 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6154 BALBOA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

