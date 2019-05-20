3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unfurnished four bedroom, two bathroom home with 1,581 SF of living space. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Galley style kitchen overlooking the living room and dining room with all appliances. Master bedroom with bathroom attached and three additional guest bedrooms. Screened in porch, fenced back yard overlooking pond and storage shed.



Available now!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!