Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE

3738 Wateroaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Wateroaks Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished four bedroom, two bathroom home with 1,581 SF of living space. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Galley style kitchen overlooking the living room and dining room with all appliances. Master bedroom with bathroom attached and three additional guest bedrooms. Screened in porch, fenced back yard overlooking pond and storage shed.

Available now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have any available units?
3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 WATEROAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
