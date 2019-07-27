3710 Ridgemont Rd Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Tucked Away and Quiet - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1200 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Tucked Away in an Excellent Location. Separate living room, family room and dining room area. Quiet Street, tile flooring through out, recently remodeled & newly painted, large fenced in back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Walking distance from Meadowbrook Middle School, Indian Hills Rd and Busline. Beautiful home ready to move into.



EZRent407.com



(RLNE4964491)