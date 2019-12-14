Single-family 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Orlando with a comfortable living room, spacious kitchen, bedrooms, and a bonus room. House includes 3 parking spaces and plenty of patio in front of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have any available units?
2928 BON AIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have?
Some of 2928 BON AIR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 BON AIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2928 BON AIR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.