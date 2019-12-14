All apartments in Pine Hills
2928 BON AIR DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

2928 BON AIR DRIVE

2928 Bon Air Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Bon Air Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single-family 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Orlando with a comfortable living room, spacious kitchen, bedrooms, and a bonus room. House includes 3 parking spaces and plenty of patio in front of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have any available units?
2928 BON AIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have?
Some of 2928 BON AIR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 BON AIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2928 BON AIR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 BON AIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 BON AIR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 BON AIR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
