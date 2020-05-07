All apartments in Pine Castle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

6713 LODGE AVENUE

6713 Lodge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Lodge Avenue, Pine Castle, FL 32809

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Corner Lot Home with Oversized, Fenced Back Yard - Cute corner lot home with oversized, fenced back yard. Tile and laminate floors. Open, spacious kitchen. Single car garage. Convenient location to Florida Mall and bus lines and walk to school.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 895-9844.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2749955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have any available units?
6713 LODGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6713 LODGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 LODGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6713 LODGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 LODGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 LODGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6713 LODGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 LODGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6713 LODGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6713 LODGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 LODGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 LODGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6713 LODGE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

