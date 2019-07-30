6601 Harvey St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f9c6ce08b ---- This beautiful fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a private master bedroom with new bathroom. Formal Living room AND Formal converted dining room Fully fenced large backyard is excellent for entertaining. Washer and dryer included in separate large laundry room. AC is brand new and Full service lawn care is included. This home is a must see. Contact us to view today Small pets will be considered with additional pet fee