All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 615 Lear Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
615 Lear Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

615 Lear Street

615 Lear Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 Lear Street, Pine Castle, FL 32809

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge, 4 Bedroom Home with Fully Fenced Yard on a 1/4 Acre Lot in the Middle of Orlando!This home has been wonderfully maintained, expanded and upgraded, and is ready to move in!-áLaminate wood flooring in the dining room beautifully defines this eating space, charming kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash, off-kitchen breakfast room/office space, and a huge family room with a floor to ceiling fireplace as the focal point. Oversized master bedroom has plenty of space for all your furniture plus a sitting area. Nice-sized secondary bedrooms. Home has no homeownerGÇÖs association costs and is only minutes from Florida Mall, Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, FloridaGÇÖs Turnpike, 528 and bus lines. Make an appointment to view this exceptional home today!

Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Lear Street have any available units?
615 Lear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 615 Lear Street have?
Some of 615 Lear Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Lear Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 Lear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Lear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Lear Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 Lear Street offer parking?
No, 615 Lear Street does not offer parking.
Does 615 Lear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Lear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Lear Street have a pool?
No, 615 Lear Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 Lear Street have accessible units?
No, 615 Lear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Lear Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Lear Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Lear Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Lear Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology