615 Lear Street

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge, 4 Bedroom Home with Fully Fenced Yard on a 1/4 Acre Lot in the Middle of Orlando!This home has been wonderfully maintained, expanded and upgraded, and is ready to move in!-áLaminate wood flooring in the dining room beautifully defines this eating space, charming kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash, off-kitchen breakfast room/office space, and a huge family room with a floor to ceiling fireplace as the focal point. Oversized master bedroom has plenty of space for all your furniture plus a sitting area. Nice-sized secondary bedrooms. Home has no homeownerGÇÖs association costs and is only minutes from Florida Mall, Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, FloridaGÇÖs Turnpike, 528 and bus lines. Make an appointment to view this exceptional home today!



