537 TRELLIS COURT

Unfurnished, 863 sf, two bedroom, two bath condo. Spacious living/dining room area with tile flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and appliances including stove and fridge, no dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups for stackable unit provided. Covered patio area to enjoy the outdoors with no rear neighbors. Winegard community offers pool in this quiet neighborhood located close to Florida Mall, schools and shops off OBT and Oakridge Road in central Orlando.