All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 537 TRELLIS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
537 TRELLIS COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

537 TRELLIS COURT

537 Trellis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

537 Trellis Court, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Unfurnished, 863 sf, two bedroom, two bath condo. Spacious living/dining room area with tile flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and appliances including stove and fridge, no dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups for stackable unit provided. Covered patio area to enjoy the outdoors with no rear neighbors. Winegard community offers pool in this quiet neighborhood located close to Florida Mall, schools and shops off OBT and Oakridge Road in central Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have any available units?
537 TRELLIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 537 TRELLIS COURT have?
Some of 537 TRELLIS COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 TRELLIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
537 TRELLIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 TRELLIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT offer parking?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 537 TRELLIS COURT has a pool.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 TRELLIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 TRELLIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology