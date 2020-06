Amenities

5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home. Granite counter tops. Stainless Steel appliances. Heat pump for efficient central heating and cooling. 4 ceiling fans to help increase energy efficiency. Master bath has both tub and separate shower with dual sinks. Large walk in closet in the master bathroom.



Apply now at GCREMgmt.com

Phone or Text 850-530-1621



Application Fee $45 per person

Security Deposit $1175



(RLNE5636543)