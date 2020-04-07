All apartments in Pelican Bay
878 TURTLE CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

878 TURTLE CT

878 Turtle Court · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

878 Turtle Court, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1931 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous residence right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Completely updated and modernized to reflect today's "contemporary casual elegance" design style. Unique courtyard style residence with completely private walled-in pool/spa area and separate guest suite cabana. Entertaining is ideal and a pleasure as this residence is equipped with a wet bar area inside the main residence boasting a wine cooler, mini-fridge and ice maker as well as an outdoor summer kitchen area in the covered lanai area offering a built-in gas grill, mini-fridge, gas fireplace and flat panel TV. All solid surface flooring throughout of wood type style of tile with area rugs. Recent updates include new living room furniture, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and beautifully travertine tiled pool deck and covered lanai area. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

