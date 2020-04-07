878 TURTLE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub tennis court

Fabulous residence right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Completely updated and modernized to reflect today's "contemporary casual elegance" design style. Unique courtyard style residence with completely private walled-in pool/spa area and separate guest suite cabana. Entertaining is ideal and a pleasure as this residence is equipped with a wet bar area inside the main residence boasting a wine cooler, mini-fridge and ice maker as well as an outdoor summer kitchen area in the covered lanai area offering a built-in gas grill, mini-fridge, gas fireplace and flat panel TV. All solid surface flooring throughout of wood type style of tile with area rugs. Recent updates include new living room furniture, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and beautifully travertine tiled pool deck and covered lanai area. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.