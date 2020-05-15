All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

7693 Pebble Creek CIR

7693 Pebble Creek Circle · (239) 325-3516
Pelican Bay
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Location

7693 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Nicely decorated, updated, 3rd floor residence in the popular community of Pebble Creek. Ideally located, with southern views and boasts a convenient walking location to one of Pelican Bay's beach shuttle stations!Lovely preserve view from the living room, master bedroom and screened lanai.There is a comfortable couch, and additional chairs in the living room, armoir with a flat-screen TV.There dining for four, 4 bar-stools at the granite kitchen bar.The Kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, and updated appliances.The Master Suite has a King-size bed, armoir with TV, access to the lanai, and a private bath with a shower.The Guest bedroom has a Queen-size bed, and bath with a combination tub/shower. An open den off the kitchen has a pull-out couch, and desk. The Lanai is screened and has a table, chairs and a chaise. Amenities include an island heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room, elevator and gated entry.Pebble Creek has a lovely pool/spa, clubhouse with exercise and kitchen and facilities. Pelican Bay offers 2 Restaurants on the beach, beach chairs/umbrellas, Tennis Program, State-of the Art Exercise Facility, bike and walking paths, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have any available units?
7693 Pebble Creek CIR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have?
Some of 7693 Pebble Creek CIR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7693 Pebble Creek CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7693 Pebble Creek CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 Pebble Creek CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR offer parking?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR has a pool.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have accessible units?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7693 Pebble Creek CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7693 Pebble Creek CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
