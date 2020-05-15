7693 Pebble Creek CIR

Amenities

Nicely decorated, updated, 3rd floor residence in the popular community of Pebble Creek. Ideally located, with southern views and boasts a convenient walking location to one of Pelican Bay's beach shuttle stations!Lovely preserve view from the living room, master bedroom and screened lanai.There is a comfortable couch, and additional chairs in the living room, armoir with a flat-screen TV.There dining for four, 4 bar-stools at the granite kitchen bar.The Kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, and updated appliances.The Master Suite has a King-size bed, armoir with TV, access to the lanai, and a private bath with a shower.The Guest bedroom has a Queen-size bed, and bath with a combination tub/shower. An open den off the kitchen has a pull-out couch, and desk. The Lanai is screened and has a table, chairs and a chaise. Amenities include an island heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room, elevator and gated entry.Pebble Creek has a lovely pool/spa, clubhouse with exercise and kitchen and facilities. Pelican Bay offers 2 Restaurants on the beach, beach chairs/umbrellas, Tennis Program, State-of the Art Exercise Facility, bike and walking paths, and much more.