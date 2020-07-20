9725 FOX CHAPEL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Make this home yours today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.