Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gated community centrally located in New Tampa. This pristine 3 bedroom townhome overlooks a serene pond view. Master bedroom suite conveniently located on the first floor, gleaming hardwood floors, exotic granite in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Community clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, playground and more.

Minimum credit score of 580 required and gross income must be at least 3 times the rent amount.