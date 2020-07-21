All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 9728 Fox Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
9728 Fox Hollow Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 2:08 AM

9728 Fox Hollow Road

9728 Fox Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9728 Fox Hollow Road, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have any available units?
9728 Fox Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
Is 9728 Fox Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
9728 Fox Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9728 Fox Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9728 Fox Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 9728 Fox Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9728 Fox Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 9728 Fox Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 9728 Fox Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9728 Fox Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9728 Fox Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9728 Fox Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPebble Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg