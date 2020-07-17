All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:53 PM

9421 Sunshine Boulevard

9421 Sunshine Boulevard · (813) 676-3252
Location

9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL 34654
Golden Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,840

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have any available units?
9421 Sunshine Boulevard has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9421 Sunshine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Sunshine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Sunshine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9421 Sunshine Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9421 Sunshine Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
