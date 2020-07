7119 CARMEL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 BEDROOM/2 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SEVEN SPRINGS! NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALK-IN CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS, LARGE LANAI WITH A FENCED IN BACK YARD. LOCATED CLOSE TO DESIRABLE TRINITY WITH LOTS OF SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS AND BEACHES. GREAT LOCATION! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! ROOM DIMENSIONS ARE APPROXIMATE, TENANT TO MEASURE. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL ZONE. PETS CONSIDERED WITH A NON-REFUNDABLE FEE PER PET. APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PER APPLICANT AND CREDIT CHECK IS $14.95 PER APPLICANT.