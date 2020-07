Amenities

This cute 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is clean and has lots of upgrades! Large living room, dining area and kitchen with smooth surface range, refrigerator with icemaker and updated cabinets. There are tile floors throughout for low maintenance living. Enjoy the screened patio and fenced back yard too!! This one won't last so call now for your private showing!