Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 6032 Antrim St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
6032 Antrim St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6032 Antrim St
6032 Antrim Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6032 Antrim Street, Pasco County, FL 34653
Sass
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to see this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Water and trash are included in the rent. End unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6032 Antrim St have any available units?
6032 Antrim St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasco County, FL
.
What amenities does 6032 Antrim St have?
Some of 6032 Antrim St's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6032 Antrim St currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Antrim St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Antrim St pet-friendly?
No, 6032 Antrim St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasco County
.
Does 6032 Antrim St offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Antrim St offers parking.
Does 6032 Antrim St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 Antrim St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Antrim St have a pool?
No, 6032 Antrim St does not have a pool.
Does 6032 Antrim St have accessible units?
No, 6032 Antrim St does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Antrim St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 Antrim St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 Antrim St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6032 Antrim St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Elfers, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Cheval, FL
Lutz, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Hudson, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Holiday, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg