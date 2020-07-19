All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 5914 War Admiral Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
5914 War Admiral Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5914 War Admiral Dr

5914 War Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5914 War Admiral Drive, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4/2/2(possible 5 bedroom) home in the beautiful Golf Course Community of Lexington Oaks. Enter into the open foyer that leads to the bright and airy Living Room. Kitchen opens up to a large Family room with sliders to the screened in lanai that overlooks the fully fenced in yard and is great for entertaining. The large Master Suite has dual walk in closets. Enjoy the spacious master bath that features double vanity areas, a garden tub & separate shower. This home offers a bonus room that can be used as a den or possible 5th bedroom. Newly painted exterior! Enjoy this amazing community that has exceptional amenities and has frequent social events at the state-of-the-art clubhouse that features a pool, playground, fitness center, and golf course. Call to schedule a viewing today. Won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have any available units?
5914 War Admiral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 5914 War Admiral Dr have?
Some of 5914 War Admiral Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 War Admiral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5914 War Admiral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 War Admiral Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr offers parking.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr has a pool.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have accessible units?
No, 5914 War Admiral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 War Admiral Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5914 War Admiral Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg