5914 War Admiral Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4/2/2(possible 5 bedroom) home in the beautiful Golf Course Community of Lexington Oaks. Enter into the open foyer that leads to the bright and airy Living Room. Kitchen opens up to a large Family room with sliders to the screened in lanai that overlooks the fully fenced in yard and is great for entertaining. The large Master Suite has dual walk in closets. Enjoy the spacious master bath that features double vanity areas, a garden tub & separate shower. This home offers a bonus room that can be used as a den or possible 5th bedroom. Newly painted exterior! Enjoy this amazing community that has exceptional amenities and has frequent social events at the state-of-the-art clubhouse that features a pool, playground, fitness center, and golf course. Call to schedule a viewing today. Won't last long